West Congress Street bridge open but with restrictions following fire

LAFAYETTE, La. — After a thorough inspection of the West Congress Street bridge between Bertrand Drive and Foreman Drive, the bridge has been deemed safe to open, but with vehicle weight restrictions, following a fire Friday night.

According to Fire Chief Robert Benoit, on September 29, 2023, at 10:32 pm, the Lafayette Fire Department responded to a 911 call reporting smoke coming from under the bridge in the 2400 block of West Congress Street.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were coming from both sides of the roadway. The source of the fire was located under the north end of the bridge, where the contents of a homeless camp were on fire. The combustible materials were generating a tremendous amount of heat and flames. Within 15 minutes, crews extinguished the fire.

The Lafayette Police Department blocked off the roadway for a couple of hours while firefighters made the scene safe.

The person under the bridge suffered minor burns to his legs. He was treated at Ochsner University Health Clinic and later released, officials report. The man had been living under the bridge for two months.

Before falling asleep Friday, authorities say the individual had lit a candle on a plastic container. He was awakened by a loud noise and heat to discover his mattress was on fire. He was able to escape and walk to the hospital for treatment.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, after an extensive inspection of the West Congress Street bridge between Bertrand and Foreman drives, an inspector from Huval and Associates, an engineering firm in Lafayette, determined that the bridge can be opened safely, but that vehicle weight limits must be observed. While repairs are needed, the inspector determined the bridge is safe for cars, pickup trucks and school buses. However, larger vehicles will be restricted.

Message boards at Bertrand and Foreman will direct drivers of 15 to 25 ton vehicles to use an alternate route. The speed limit for all vehicles will be reduced to 25 MPH in all four lanes.