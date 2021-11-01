Waste Management begins recycling services in Youngsville

Recycling services will begin Monday, November 1, in the City of Youngsville.

Waste Management announced Monday that recycling collection will continue to be one time per week.

Recycling will be picked up on either Tuesday or Friday based on location. Garbage will continue to be picked up weekly on regularly scheduled collections day.

Click here to see the recycling collection map

“Waste Management is excited to bring our Recycle Right program to the City of Youngsville,” said Donald Hains, Public Sector Solutions Representative for Waste Management. “As good stewards of the environment, we can all do our part to keep the City of Youngsville clean and green, now and for years to come.”

Residents are advised to continue using their Blue 64-gallon City of Youngsville recycling cart. Recyclables should not be bagged.

Acceptable recyclables should be placed directly into the recycling cart. Waste Management says the cart will not be serviced if it contains garbage or non-acceptable materials, including any materials in plastic bags.

For more information, call Waste Management at 337-261-0430 or visit https://www.wm.com/us/en/recycle-right

