Walgreens pharmacies in Lafayette offering same-day COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Walgreens pharmacies are now offering same-day COVID-19 vaccine appointments to patients in the Lafayette area.

Beginning on Wednesday, May 5, those 16 and older can schedule a same-day vaccine appointment.

Walgreens says that the offering will provide more convenient scheduling options and further improve vaccine accessibility.

Appointments can be scheduled by Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or by calling Walgreens phone scheduler at 1-800-Walgreens.

To learn more, visit walgreens.com/covidvaccine .

