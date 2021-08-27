Waitr to offer free delivery in Lafayette in preparation for Ida

Waitr announced Friday that the company will offer free delivery in Lafayette while preparations are underway for Ida's arrival in the state.

The free delivery is being offered to anyone in the area who’s unable to get to their favorite restaurant or those just wanting to stay at home before the potential arrival of the storm.

Effective immediately, Waitr says that anyone using the app before the storm can get their food delivered free by using the promo code “STAYSAFE” at checkout.

Waitr also offers no-contact delivery on all restaurant orders for enhanced safety for drivers and customers.

Waitr says it will continue normal business operations, weather permitting and suspend service if the need arises.

