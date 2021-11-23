Waitr, local restaurants launch Holiday Food Drive in Lafayette

Lafayette-based Waitr announced Tuesday it has partnered with local restaurants and grocers to launch a local food drive to help feed families in need this holiday season.

Beginning November 23, Waitr will collect non-perishable food donations at select Lafayette area-restaurant locations to support area food banks.

Already dealing with increased demand caused by the pandemic, food banks are now facing a new challenge – rising food prices. The higher costs put even more strain on food banks trying to help millions of Americans, including here in the Lafayette area, according to a release from Waitr.

Waitr has partnered with these area restaurants and grocers for the Holiday Food Drive:

Twins Burgers & Sweets (2801 Johnston St, Lafayette)

Handy Stop Market & Café (444 Jefferson St, Lafayette)

Deano’s Pizza (305 Bertrand Dr, Lafayette)

Luna Bar and Grill (533 Jefferson St, Lafayette)

NuNu’s Fresh Market (509 Lafayette St, Youngsville)

Items can be dropped off in the donation bins at each participating partner through the week of Christmas, during their regular business hours. Those dropping off food will receive a $5 off coupon with Waitr the next time they use the service. Waitr will then deliver all the collected food items to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

In addition, those ordering from their favorite restaurant using the Waitr app or website Waitrapp.com will have the option to make a monetary donation. Waitr will send those making donations a code for a free future delivery. Waitr will match a portion of all the customers’ donations.

The most-needed food bank items include proteins (canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter), grains (high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice), canned fruits and vegetables, and bottled water.

