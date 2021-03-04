Volunteers needed to help prepare for Cleanest City Contest

LAFAYETTE, La. - Parish Proud and its partners will be hosting a litter pickup on March 27 between 9 am and 11 am.

Parish Proud is back along University Avenue giving it an old-fashioned spring cleaning.

Join them for a bit of cleaning just before Lafayette is judged for the Cleanest City Contest. Happening on the same day as the contest, Parish Proud and its partners hope for one big community service day across Lafayette.

Social distancing and mask orders will be followed. Teams, businesses, and organizations welcome and encouraged.

Those looking to signup for the event can visit Parish Proud's Facebook page to find the signup link. If you have any questions the day of, you can contact Parish Proud at info@ParishProud.org or 337-761-6549. To Volunteer with Parish Proud you must first sign the Parish Proud waiver . Parish Proud will have copies of the waiver on hand at LCG that morning. If you haven't signed it yet, please stop by first.

What to bring:

Closed-toe shoes

Mask (Should be worn at all times when at staging and parking areas)

Hat

Sunscreen

What will be provided:

Trash-bags

If you have them:

Vest

Litter grabber

Gloves

What they need:

Weedeaters

Trailers

Trucks

Shovels

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel