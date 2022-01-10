Volunteer for cleanup and beautification efforts during MLK Weekend of Service Event

LAFAYETTE, LA. – Give back to your community by joining Parish Proud, SLCC, and the Oasis Coterie at the MLK Weekend of Service Event.

"I believe that when we all come together and take ownership of the beautification of community we all look good. When communities take ownership of their areas, the impossible becomes possible" says Josh Edmond, Oasis Coterie President.

The event will be held on January 15 from 9 am to 12 pm. The meeting location for the event will be at the MLK Center, but the cleanup and beautification efforts will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. The hope is to beautify the cemetery by picking up tree branches. leaves, and other debris. Breakfast will be provided to all attendees.

"Rev. Dr. King was an advocate for service to mankind while exemplifying academia in his endeavors; therefore, this service project is important to me, because it provides an opportunity to serve, give back to the community and faith-based organizations, while engaging members of the college to encourage involvement outside of the classroom" commented Matthew Miles, Program Manager for the Center of Minority Excellence at South Louisiana Community College.

To sign up to volunteer or receive more information on the event, click here.

