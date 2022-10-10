Voices for Veterans benefit concert set for November 12

A benefit concert for a veteran's group and Moncus Park is set for November 12 at the park.

Moncus Park and Acadiana Veteran Alliance are producing Voices for Veterans, a benefit concert presented by Stine, Home Bank, and Acadian Companies on Saturday, November 12, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Moncus Park.

Organizers say the free show celebrates the patriotism and bravery of local veterans while benefitting Acadiana Veteran Alliance and Moncus Park in their missions to serve our community.

Organizers say the benefit will feature live music, military displays, beverage sales, and local food trucks. The line-up includes Blake Luquette, The Beau Young Band, Richard Revue, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, and special guest emcee Gerald Gruenig.

“Acadiana Veteran Alliance is truly honored and humbled to partner with Moncus Park and spotlight such an important holiday weekend,” said Andrew Ward, Founder of Acadiana Veteran Alliance. “Our brothers and sisters who served our country, and continue to serve, deserve our utmost respect and admiration. The annual Voices for Veterans benefit concert and celebration will be our way of lifting our collective voices for them and giving back in the best way we know how."

Parking is available under the Farmers Market Oaks and in the Moncus Park paved lot for $10 per vehicle. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or picnic blankets as seating is limited. This event will proceed as scheduled, rain or shine. To learn more about the Voices for Veterans benefit concert, click here.

