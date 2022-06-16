Virtual hiring event being held by Stuller Inc

Lafayette headquartered Stuller Inc. is hosting a virtual hiring event Tuesday, June, 2022.

"Over the last few years our company has continued to see growth in many ways,” says Jennifer East, vice president of human resources. “We believe the secret to that growth is our people. It’s because of our associates, who strive every day to build their career here, that our customers keep coming back.”

Stuller is trying to fill a variety of manufacturing positions offering some of the following benefits:

Starting wage $15/hour

Comprehensive medical, dental, and vision coverage

Company matched 401k

PTO program and eight paid holidays

Experience is not required for the available position and hands-on training will be provide. To schedule a virtual screening and apply, visit www.Stuller.com/careers.