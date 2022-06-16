Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Virtual hiring event being held by Stuller Inc

Stuller Headquarters.jpg
Stuller
Stuller Headquarters.jpg
Stuller hiring event
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 09:53:16-04

Lafayette headquartered Stuller Inc. is hosting a virtual hiring event Tuesday, June, 2022.

"Over the last few years our company has continued to see growth in many ways,” says Jennifer East, vice president of human resources. “We believe the secret to that growth is our people. It’s because of our associates, who strive every day to build their career here, that our customers keep coming back.”

Stuller is trying to fill a variety of manufacturing positions offering some of the following benefits:

  • Starting wage $15/hour
  • Comprehensive medical, dental, and vision coverage
  • Company matched 401k
  • PTO program and eight paid holidays

Experience is not required for the available position and hands-on training will be provide. To schedule a virtual screening and apply, visit www.Stuller.com/careers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.