Vigil planned for Lafayette civil rights leader Fred Prejean

A vigil is planned this week for a Fred Prejean a Lafayette civil rights leader who died last week.

Move the Mindset will be hosting a candlelight vigil in honor of Prejean who was also Move The Mindset President

Prejean passed away Thursday January 27, 2022. He was 76 years old.

The public is encourage to attend a vigil on Thursday, February 2, 2022 at 6:00 pm. The vigil will be at the former site of the Mouton Statue in Downtown Lafayette.

He was instrumental in the creation of Move the Mindset, an organization that used public pressure and legal filings to bring about the removal of a Jim Crow-era confederate statute from downtown Lafayette.

That statue came down last year, and Prejean was there to watch it.

COVID Precautions will be in place at the vigil. The public is asked to wear masks and keep socially distant.

In the event of rain, organizers say they will proceed as normal. Those attending should bring umbrellas

Candles will be provided.

