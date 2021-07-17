Vigil held for 16-year-old Lafayette shooting victim

Loved ones are remembering a 16-year-old Lafayette girl who was killed over the weekend.

Ja'Nya Hebert was shot while sitting in a vehicle on Harrington Drive on Sunday, July 11. Police say she was found in the street with a gunshot wound to the back.

The event was held on East Clinton Street in Lafayette, and those in attendance wore Ja'Nya's favorite colors, purple and white.

KATC spoke with Ja'Nya's family earlier this week, who said they are finding comfort in watching her dance videos. Her mother said the past week has been tough, but she's slowly healing.

The 16-year-old loved to dance, and her family says she was working to take extra classes at school in order to graduate early and study dance. Family members say she was very talented and took her craft very seriously.

