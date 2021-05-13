VIDEO: Fatima student crosses finish line with the help of friends

Students at Our Lady of Fatima School cheered one of their own on to finish a relay race at the school's annual field day.

5th grader Ethan Wayman, who has Down Syndrome, ran the relay race as part of his homeroom's Field Day team.

From one side of the gymnasium to the other, Ethan ran his leg of the race to chant's of his name from the students who filled the bleachers.

As he made his way to the finish, Ethan was swarmed by his peers. He collapses at the end, having made it to the line with the help of friends.

See video of his race:

Fatima student crosses finish line with help of friends

Field Day is held every year by the Fatima School PE department with the help of parent volunteers.

The day includes several games and activities for students.

Ethan is a member of the schools Department of Exceptional Children, which has welcomed students of all learning abilities for almost 40 years.

"Students in DEC are very special to our school," said school Director of Institutional Advancement Angela Schoeffler. "They are loved by all, but they teach us more about love, compassion and acceptance every day."

