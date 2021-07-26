Victim in fatal drive-by shooting in parking lot of Carencro Walgreens identified

Police have identified the victim in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Carencro.

21-year-old Vontre Broussard of Lafayette was shot as he exited a vehicle to go into the Walgreens at around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Gloria Switch Road near University Avenue, police say. Broussard was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, 19-year-old Kendall Leopaul of Lafayette, opened fire on the victim, firing multiple rounds at Broussard and into the vehicle Broussard was in, according to police.

Police are still searching for Leopaul; anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Carencro Police Department or 232-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel