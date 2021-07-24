Watch
Carencro Police: Shooting under investigation

Posted at 3:31 PM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 16:38:46-04

KATC received reports of possible shooting at Walgreens on University and W. Gloria Switch Rd. at 2:57 P.M.

Chief David Anderson of Carencro Police confirmed there was a shooting that took place.

The scene is under investigation.

KATC will update as more details become available.

