Veterans march to remember those lost in Kabul airport attack

A group of Acadiana veterans and supporters marched down Ambassador Caffery Parkway today, to remember the 13 service men and women who died in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport last week.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds at Kabul's airport on August 26, killing 13 U.S. military members, as well as dozens of Afghans.

The crowd met at a store on Ambassador near the River, then marched six and a half miles north, turned, and marched back. Each mile was meant to honor one of the service men and women who died.

Jacob Thibodeaux, organizer, tells KATC that the group wanted to call attention to the loss.

"With everything going on in the world its pretty crazy, you know the reason we have freedoms is because of the military and what happened was a tragedy," Thibodeaux said. "We just wanted to show our support for the ones that died and even current members and the ones that served."