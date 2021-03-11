Veterans drive-by breakfast set for Saturday in Lafayette

Lafayette Veterans Assisting Others will host a veterans drive-by breakfast Saturday in Lafayette.
The event will be held in the Northgate Mall parking lot, 1800 NE Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette on March 13 from 8am-10am.
Organizers say the event is to thank local veterans for their service and promote good health for their well-being.
They will be handing out 150-200 bags. First come, first served.
