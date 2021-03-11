Menu

Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Veterans drive-by breakfast set for Saturday in Lafayette

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
flag.jpg
Posted at 1:47 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 14:47:29-05

Lafayette Veterans Assisting Others will host a veterans drive-by breakfast Saturday in Lafayette.

The event will be held in the Northgate Mall parking lot, 1800 NE Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette on March 13 from 8am-10am.

Organizers say the event is to thank local veterans for their service and promote good health for their well-being.

They will be handing out 150-200 bags. First come, first served.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.