Veterans drive-by breakfast held in Lafayette

Lafayette Veterans Assisting Others hosted a veterans drive-by breakfast Saturday in Lafayette.

The event was held in the Northgate Mall parking lot on the NE Evangeline Thruway from 8am-10am.

Volunteers handed out 150-200 bags that included a muffin or danish, juice, hand sanitizer, masks, and socks.

Organizers said the event was to thank local veterans for their service and promote good health.

"This is about health and well-being and education," explained Anazia Andrus Sam, founder and president of Veterans Assisting Others. "In August, we will have a back to school program for veterans, where they can come and get supplies, and in November we are going to have our second annual veterans drive-by parade."

For more information on the organization and future events, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel