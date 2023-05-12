Verot School Road closure planned to install Access Connections

LAFAYETTE, La. — The northbound and southbound lanes of Verot School Road (between Milcreek Road and Fortune Road) will have alternating lane closures on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 4 to 8 am, weather permitting, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

The closure is required to allow crews to install Access Connections. Access Connections reduce congestion, enhance safety by eliminating conflict points and spur economic development by promoting efficient development of goods and services. Motorists, cyclists, pedestrians, business owners and communities benefit from Access Management, DOTD says.

Emergency vehicles will still have access to the area, officials report.

DOTD would like to remind motorists to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.