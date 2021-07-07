Vermilionville's live concert series returns Sunday

LAFAYETTE, La. – Vermilionville hosts a live concert series on the first, third, and fifth Sundays of each month.

Sunday, July 11 will feature Donna Angelle & Zydeco Posse.

The concert series is held in Vermilionville’s Performance Center venue from 1-4 p.m.

Admission is $10 and includes a self-guided tour of the Vermilionville Living History Museum.

Come early and grab lunch at Vermilionville’s restaurant, La Cuisine de Maman. The restaurant is open every Sunday from 11 a.m-2 p.m. and features authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine. On Sundays, the restaurant features an all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet.

For more information call: 337-233-4077.

Third Quarter Concert Calendar:

July

11 — Donna Angelle & Zydeco Posse

18 — Jamie Berzas & Cajun Tradition

25 — Mason Trail & Zydeco Rhythm

August

1 — Joe Hall & The Louisiana Canecutters

8 — John Wilson & The Zydeco House Rockers

15 — ACADIAN CULTURE DAY

22 — Mike Broussard & Nu Edition Zydeco

September

5 — Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express

12 — Kegan Navarre & the Louisiana Traditions

19 — Chubby Carrier

26 — Blake Miller & the Ol’ Fashioned Aces

