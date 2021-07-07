Vermilionville's live concert series returns Sunday

LAFAYETTE, La. – Vermilionville hosts a live concert series on the first, third, and fifth Sundays of each month.
Sunday, July 11 will feature Donna Angelle & Zydeco Posse.
The concert series is held in Vermilionville’s Performance Center venue from 1-4 p.m.
Admission is $10 and includes a self-guided tour of the Vermilionville Living History Museum.
Come early and grab lunch at Vermilionville’s restaurant, La Cuisine de Maman. The restaurant is open every Sunday from 11 a.m-2 p.m. and features authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine. On Sundays, the restaurant features an all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet.
For more information call: 337-233-4077.
Third Quarter Concert Calendar:
July
11 — Donna Angelle & Zydeco Posse
18 — Jamie Berzas & Cajun Tradition
25 — Mason Trail & Zydeco Rhythm
August
1 — Joe Hall & The Louisiana Canecutters
8 — John Wilson & The Zydeco House Rockers
15 — ACADIAN CULTURE DAY
22 — Mike Broussard & Nu Edition Zydeco
September
5 — Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express
12 — Kegan Navarre & the Louisiana Traditions
19 — Chubby Carrier
26 — Blake Miller & the Ol’ Fashioned Aces
