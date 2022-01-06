Vehicle, person of interest identified in Scott business burglary

The vehicle and person of interest involved in the burglary of a Scott business on Christmas Eve have been identified.

Chief Chad Leger and The Scott Police Department say information received from the public led to the identification of the van used in the burglary of a business in the 700 block of I-10 South Frontage.

The incident happened on Friday, December 24, 2021.

Police say the van was identified as a Piccadilly delivery van from Harvey, Louisiana. It was reported stolen to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on December 14, 2021.

The vehicle was located in Hale County, Alabama, on December 26, 2021, and a person of interest has been identified, according to Leger.

The Scott Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

