Roadway cleared after 18-wheeler carrying watermelons catches fire on I-10 West near Louisiana Ave.

I-10 west before Louisiana Avenue has reopened after an 18-wheeler fire blocked the right lane of travel.

The Lafayette Fire Department and Scott Fire Department responded to the scene on March 4.

Water tankers from the Duson Fire Department, Broussard Fire Department and Breaux Bridge Volunteer Fire Department were also on scene.

The 18-wheeler was reportedly carrying watermelons when it caught fire along I-10 West.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Emergency crews and a wrecker were able to remove the vehicle and clear the roadway

