VBA to offer claims clinic at Lafayette VA Clinic Wednesday

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Veterans Benefit Administration (VBA) will host a claims clinic to increase awareness of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT Act) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 12-4 p.m. at the Lafayette VA Clinic located at 3149 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances, according to the Department of Veteran's Affairs.

This new law empowers the VA to provide generations of veterans – and their survivors – with the care and benefits they have earned, the Department stated.

This claims clinic is part of VBA’s outreach plan to provide affected veterans and their family members with information about the new law, and potential entitlement to care and benefits.

