Vaccine clinic for dogs will be held in Lafayette

A vaccine clinic for dogs will be made available this month in Lafayette.

According to LCG, dog owners are encouraged to take advantage of a free vaccination clinic which is a collaboration between the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center and Wild Cat Foundation/SpayNation and a grant funded by the nonprofit Petco Love.

The drive-thru Dog Vaccine Clinic taking place on Friday, March 11, 2022, is limited to the first 500 dogs. Dogs will receive a rabies vaccine and DAPP vaccine which protects against canine distemper, adenovirus, para-influenza, and parvo.

Dogs and owners will remain in their vehicles. The clinic is not open to cats.

The clinic will be at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center parking lot at 309 Cora Street from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel