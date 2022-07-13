Utility rates soar to highest in nearly two decades

Amid inflation and record-high gas prices-- there's another added expense this summer-- higher utility rates.

May and June were in record-setting territory for temperatures...

That had many air conditioners working overtime while impacting finances, and forcing families to make tough decisions.

One mother from Lafayette, like so many others on social media feeling the pinch from high utility rates.

"Gas prices, Food is expensive and I mean, things need to change,” She said. "How do they expect us to live with the economy that we're going through right now?” she added.

Jeffery Stewart, LUS Director, says consumption, rise in energy cost, and lack of workers are all factors contributing to the surge.

"We’re charging fuel right now at 8.2 cents, which is the highest I've seen in my almost 21 years here. It's staying high too and we're trying to do some things to limit it. But I would say a normal fuel cost for us is about half of that,” Stewart said.

“We’re watching it daily. We're watching it almost hourly, at this point. Trying to look for key indicators to bring our costs down. And as soon as we get to a point where we can lower our fuel costs, we absolutely will,” Stewart said.

"If prices continue to rise, we would just be living on a hope and a prayer I guess,” the mother said.

If you need utility assistance-- LUS is partnering with Catholic Charities and Smile Community Action Agency through the Share the Light Program.

