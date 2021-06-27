UPDATE: Zydeco Hoopfest wrapping up today

Today is the final day of play for this year's Zydeco Hoopfest.

A total of 110 teams, local, Louisiana and out-of-state teams - participated in the three-day basketball tournament in recreation centers around Lafayette.

Saturday's games ended last night, with championship games going on all day Sunday until 5 p.m.

Games are taking place at the following rec centers: Martin Luther King, Comeaux, Robicheaux; and at the following high schools: Northside, Carencro, Comeaux, David Thibodaux.

Part of the proceeds raised by the event will go to the 20 percent of the proceeds will go to Lafayette Parks and Recreation department, which has been the target of budget cuts.

Earlier this week, KATC's Scott Brazda spoke with organizer Brian Jolivette about how the tournament's mission is all about giving back.

He and other organizers are hopeful the tournament will continue to grow.

"This tournament is not just in the Gulf States or in the south," said gym manager Corey Dixon. "So this tournament's all over. It's growing at an enormous level and it's something we want to continue doing moving forward. We're going to follow through with it next year also."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel