UPDATE: Victim in Broussard homicide identified

Broussard Police have released the identity of the person killed Wednesday in a shooting on Bonin Road.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Terrell Marshaun Fontenette, Jr., from Iberia Parish.

Police say shortly after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the gas station at the corner of Bonin Rd. and Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. for reports of shots fired.

On arrival, officers say they found a man, Fontenette, shot to death in a vehicle.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

