UPDATE: Victim identified in Sunday shooting death

Police have released the identity of the person found dead of gunshot wounds Sunday.

Police say that it was Zaveon Willis, 20, of Lafayette who was found in the 100 block of Railroad Street.

Police were called to the area at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, and they found one person with gunshot wounds. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. They've now identified that person as Willis.

The homicide is still under investigation and police are urging anyone with information to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.