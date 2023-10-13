UPDATE: Two juveniles arrested in Evelyn Drive shooting

Lafayette Police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a shooting that happened Monday evening on Evelyn Drive.

Lafayette Police arrested one juvenile on Tuesday, and booked that person with principal to attempted first-degree murder.

On Thursday, police arrested a second juvenile and booked that person with attempted first degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Both of them were booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.

Lafayette Police say the incident is still under investigation and they'll release more details later.

They are asking that anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.