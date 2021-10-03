UPDATE: Identity confirmed in case of burnt remains

The man whose remains were found burned in Lafayette Parish last week has been identified.

Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office confirm that the man's name was Cecil Wayne Gray, 48.

Also, two people have been booked in connection with the case.

Lafayette Parish deputies confirm that Randall Figard, 37, and Sarah Johnson, 31, were both arrested in connection with the find.

Figard was booked with unlawful destruction of remains and obstruction of justice. Johnson also was booked with those counts, but was booked on several warrants in connection with her failure to appear in court for two pending cases against her. One case involves illegal possession of stolen things, and the other involves multiple drug charges. They both remain in LPCC in lieu of bond on Sunday.

Records show that were both arrested and booked on Friday.

The remains were found on a burn pile on Thursday.

Deputies received a call shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. According to an LPSO spokesperson, the caller stated they found what they believed to be human remains in a burn pile on a property in the 300 block of Burbank Road.

Cause of death and identification of the remains are still pending, as investigations by both the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office remain ongoing.

KATC spoke to one neighbor who was shocked to find out about the possible human remains near his home. He tells us one person lives on the property and that person regularly burns trash.

Glenda Wiltz, who lives next door, says she's afraid for her safety after this.

"If somebody did some harm to someone next door to you, I mean, who knows... it could've been one of us. So I am a little worried now.”

She says nothing like this has happened in the decades she's lived there.

"We’ve been here 25 years... this is a pretty quiet street," she said. "A little traffic now that we got a dollar store back here. But otherwise, everybody is to themselves, all the neighbors and everybody, we get along. This is very surprising. Wondering what’s going on, and hope everything is okay.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel