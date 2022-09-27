UPDATE: Teenager arrested in Marigold Loop homicide

A 17-year-old wanted for the shooting that left an Opelousas man dead in Lafayette last week was arrested Tuesday, police say.

The teen turned himself in to the Lafayette Police Department Tuesday afternoon and was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on a first-degree murder warrant.

Police have identified the victim of the shooting as Mikeal James Arvie, 27, of Opelousas.

Lafayette Police responded to the 400 block of Marigold Loop around 8:49 p.m. on September 20 regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male in the driver's seat of his vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities say.

According to Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department, the victim showed signs of life and officers began to give aid until emergency personnel arrived.

Shortly after emergency medical personnel arrived, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.