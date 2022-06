Lafayette Police say they have arrested a teenager in connection with the June 21 shooting that left another teenager dead.

Police say they arrested a 16-year-old Lafayette teen and booked him with second-degree murder in connection with the June 21 slaying of a 15-year-old Lafayette teen.

The shooting happened at about 10:40 pm in the 800 block of S. Sterling Street. They found a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital were he was pronounced dead.