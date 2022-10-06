UPDATE: Student wounded in Wednesday night shooting now stable

UPDATE: Lafayette Police say the UL student wounded in the shooting last night is out of surgery and in stable condition this morning.

On Wednesday, just after 5:00 p.m. Lafayette Police Officers responded to the 600 block of Tulane Avenue regarding a shooting in progress.

According to authorities, officers arrived on scene and located a male subject suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

LPD preliminary investigation indicated several individuals were involved in a fight that occurred in a parking lot.

Amidst the fight, one of the individuals opened fire and shot the victim.

The 18-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital and initially was listed in stable but critical condition.

Police say the shooting did not take place on campus and was the result of a fight.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

