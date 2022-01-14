UPDATE: Police say wrong-way driver on Evangeline Thruway dies after head-on crash

Lafayette Police say the major crash on the Evangeline Thruway on Thursday night was fatal, involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way.

Police say they began an investigation into the crash which happened in the 2500 block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway.

LPD says they were able to determine that a vehicle was traveling Northbound on the Southbound shoulder, against the flow of traffic.

A second vehicle was traveling South in the outside lane on the Northwest Evangeline Thruway when for an unknown reason the northbound vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck the southbound vehicle head on.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was transported to a local hospital and died Friday morning January 14, 2022, as a result of the injuries from the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital and currently listed in stable condition. A passenger inside that vehicle was also treated for injuries at a hospital and listed in “serious” but stable condition.

The driver killed has been identified as 60-year-old Faith Armond of Sunset.

The crash is still under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Division.

