UPDATE: Police say witnesses to mall shooting are not cooperating

Posted at 12:12 PM, Aug 22, 2022
UPDATE: Lafayette Police say they are investigating a Saturday shooting that left one man wounded at the mall, but they aren't getting very far.

Police say that witnesses to the shooting, which happened at a barber shop there Saturday afternoon, are not cooperating.

The mall was closed Saturday while police investigated. The victim was transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle; where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone who knows anything about what happened is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

