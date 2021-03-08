UPDATE: One man arrested in shots fired incident

One person has been booked in connection with an incident that happened Friday near Louisiana Avenue and Foch Street.

As we reported Friday, there was a mental health complaint, and someone fired a gun during the incident.

Police tell us the individual involved, Pierre Breedlove, 29, eventually surrendered and was booked with terrorizing, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of an unregistered weapon.

On Friday, officers told us that family members called for help but then didn't cooperate with police when they arrived.

