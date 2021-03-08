Menu

Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

UPDATE: One man arrested in shots fired incident

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Lafayette Police Department.PNG
Posted at 1:34 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 14:34:54-05

One person has been booked in connection with an incident that happened Friday near Louisiana Avenue and Foch Street.

As we reported Friday, there was a mental health complaint, and someone fired a gun during the incident.

Police tell us the individual involved, Pierre Breedlove, 29, eventually surrendered and was booked with terrorizing, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of an unregistered weapon.

On Friday, officers told us that family members called for help but then didn't cooperate with police when they arrived.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.