UPDATE: More info on fatal Carencro crash

Carencro Police have released more information about a fatal crash that left two dead early Sunday.

Police were called to the Veterans Drive/I-49 southbound exit ramp at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Kayla Bathazar, 48, of New Iberia, was driving south on the southbound exit, failed to yield when she reached Veterans Drive and drove into the path of a truck being driven on Veterans Drive, police say.

Both Balthazar and her passenger, Christopher Miller, 42, of Broussard, died from injuries they sustained in the crash, police say.

The driver of the truck and his passenger weren't injured, police say.

Toxicology tests have been submitted to the crime lab for analysis and the investigators are awaiting the results. The case remains under investigation.