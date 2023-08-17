UPDATE: Mayor-President candidate files motion to dismiss the objection to her candidacy

UPDATE: The Mayor-President candidate challenged in court this week has filed a motion to dismiss the challenge, saying it is "markedly deficient in providing the requisite evidential foundation."

Priscilla Gonzalez qualified to run for the post last week. The petition questioning her qualification as a candidate was filed Wednesday in 15th Judicial District Court. It alleges that Gonzalez does not meet residency or tax-paying requirements.

Also running for the post are Monique Blanco Boulet, incumbent Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Jan Swift.

Today, Gonzalez filed a Motion to Dismiss the challenge, saying it is "devoid of both legal merit and substantive basis."

The petition is posted below, just scroll down. We've also posted the Motion to Dismiss.

Gonzalez argues in her Motion that the challenge to her qualifications lacks evidence.

"The scales of justice remain markedly unbalanced, as the evidential corpus falls significantly below the threshold required to satisfy this demanding burden," the Motion states. Gonzalez attached a copy of the lease she signed for a residence in Lafayette in February 2021, which she says proves she's been living in Lafayette for more than the year required in the city-parish charter.

The Motion requests that the challenge be dismissed with prejudice, which means it can't be revived. She also asks that the court consider expunging the challenge, and ordering the plaintiff to "reimburse the tax-paying public for the undue burden imposed by this unwarranted exercise of the court's resources."

Our media partners at The Advocate posted a profile of Gonzalez this week. You can read it here. In it, they report that Gonzalez ran for mayor of Corpus Christi in 2020, and that she registered to vote in Lafayette the day she qualified.

Here's the Motion to Dismiss:

And here's the petition challenging the candidacy: