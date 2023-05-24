UPDATE: Juvenile escapee captured in Sulphur

LAFAYETTE, La. — The teenager who escaped from the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday has been captured.

Sulphur Police found him Tuesday night. Lafayette Police say he'll be transported back to the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center, and will be booked with an additional charge of simple escape.

The escape happened Saturday afternoon, after the boy climbed a fence at the jail on Surrey Street.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel