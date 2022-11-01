UPDATE: Student arrested in Northside threat

Lafayette Police say they have arrested a juvenile in connection with the bomb threat that forced the evacuation of Northside High School last week.

The juvenile was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on one count of terrorizing, police say.

Lafayette Parish School System officials say the juvenile was a student at the school, and in addition to being arrested they also face expulsion from school.

"This is the fourth student arrest this academic year related to a threat of violence or terrorism made on social media. The Lafayette Parish School System will continue to hold accountable anyone who makes or shares a threat of violence or terrorism directed toward an individual or school campus," an LPSS release states. "Legal penalties include up to 15 years imprisonment, a $15,000 fine, or both. These incidents are real crimes with real consequences that result in a loss of instructional time, tie up first responders and emergency services, frighten students, and create fear and panic within our community. Families, please remind children to be responsible for what they say, post, share, or text. Parental resources are available to assist with monitoring your child’s

internet use and online social media accounts.

On Friday, students were evacuated from the school while police cleared the campus. The school was on lockdown and visitors weren't allowed until the lockdown was lifted.

