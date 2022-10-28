Police investigating threat at Northside High

Lafayette Police are on the scene at Northside High School regarding a threat.

Students are safe, and being escorted to an exterior location as a precautionary measure while officers conduct and investigation.

Visitors will not be able to enter or leave the school campus at this time.

Lafayette Parish School System will be sending updates to parents.

KATC has a crew on scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

