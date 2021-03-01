UPDATE: Hay fire still smoldering; no charges filed

A hay fire that started yesterday near Renauld Drive is still smoldering, fire officials say.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says it probably will keep smoldering for a couple of days.

Meanwhile, the fire was determined to be arson; investigators have located the juvenile suspects but the landowner has decided not to press charges against them, a spokesman said.

The Scott Fire Department was called to the field at about 11:35 a.m. Sunday. They found about 200 round bales of hay on fire; and because of strong winds, the fire was spreading.

All fire departments in Lafayette Parish responded to assist in fighting the fire. After attempting to extinguish the fire for nearly two hours, the decision was made to plow around the bales and let it burn itself out.

Firefighters will continue to monitor the fire, however the area is extremely smoky, and everyone is asked to avoid the area if possible because of the smoke.