UPDATE: Have you seen these men? Police asking for information

UPDATE: A second Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with the slaying last week of a Lafayette man.

Lafayette Police are asking for information about the incident, including any sightings of the two suspects since last Thursday, June 15. If you know anything, or you think you have seen either of these men since that day, Lafayette Police want you to call them at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

Lafayette Police say that Milford Cumberland III, 55, of Gulfport, has been booked with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. He's in jail in Biloxi. A couple days ago, we reported that Justin Weber, 40, was booked into the Harrison County jail last week on a charge of First-Degree Murder. Records there show he has waived extradition and will be booked in Lafayette after he is transported here.

Here are their pictures.

This is Weber's mugshot:

This is Cumberland's mugshot:

Both men are accused in connection with the slaying of Randall Duplechin, 65, of Lafayette.

Lafayette Police got a warrant for Weber's arrest after they got a call from Harrison County Sheriff's deputies telling them to check on a house on Leonie Street. Once there officers found "evidence that a homicide occurred."

Initially, police would not tell us anything about whether Duplecin's body was found when they checked the house, but KATC Investigates called the Lafayette Coroner's Office and officials there said they did not pick up a body at Leonie Street, and that they did not have Duplechin's body.

Today Lafayette Police say that they're "actively following leads in regard to locating the remains of the victim" in the case, identified as Duplechin. And, they put out the call for citizens to help them with any information about the two men's movements since last Thursday.