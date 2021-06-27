UPDATE: GoFundMe set up for family that lost home to arson

UPDATE: A GoFundMe has been set up for the family that lost their home to this alleged arson last week.

If you'd like to help, click here.

Lafayette fire investigators, with the assistance of LPSO, arrested one person in connection with two intentionally set house fires on St. Fidelis Street earlier this week.

45-year-old Darcy J. Baudoin Sr. was arrested Saturday for allegedly setting fires to the dwellings, according to LFD Spokesperson Alton Trahan. Baudoin is facing two counts of Simple Arson.

According to Trahan, one of the homes set on fire was occupied by the suspect. The fires were set after a domestic situation that occurred hours earlier, Trahan said.

Lafayette, Scott, Carencro, and Broussard firefighters responded to St. Fidelis Street Tuesday to a reported house fire and discovered there were two homes on fire. The first was in the 100 block, while the second was in the 200 block.

Firefighters were on scene for several hours. Both dwellings and a camper sustained heavy fire damage.

Only one of the homes was inhabited, Trahan said. The occupant wasn't home when firefighters arrived. The second had no utility services and the previous occupant was using it for storage. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators determined both fires were intentionally set.

