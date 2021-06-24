Arson suspected in 2 house fires in Lafayette Parish

An arson investigation is underway following two fires in Lafayette Parish.

On Tuesday, June 22 at 2:10 p.m., firefighters from Carencro, Lafayette, Scott, and Broussard responded to Saint Fidelis Street to a reported house fire, according to Alton Trahan, spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on the scene, it was discovered that two homes were on fire.

The initial fire reported was in the 100 block with the second in the 200 block of St. Fidelis Street. Due to a lack of water supply in the rural area, water tankers from all Lafayette Parish Volunteer Fire Departments along with Cankton and Cecilia Volunteer Fire Departments were requested, Trahan stated. First responders remained on the scene for several hours extinguishing the two fires. Both dwellings and a camper sustained heavy fire damage.

Only one of the dwellings was inhabited, according to the spokesperson. The home in the 200 block was occupied prior to the fire by one adult male. The occupant was not home when firefighters arrived on scene. The unoccupied dwelling did not have any utility services. The previous occupant was using it primarily for storage. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators with Lafayette Fire Department determined both fires were intentionally set, Trahan stated. A criminal investigation is underway to determine who is responsible for setting the fires. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lafayette Fire Department at (337) 291-8716 or contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

