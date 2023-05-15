UPDATE: Flags ordered to half-staff to honor Juneau

Services have been set for U.S. District Judge Michael Juneau, who died last week.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette (Bertrand location) for Juneau who passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 60 on Friday, May 12.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17. Visiting hours will continue Thursday, May 18 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will immediately follow service at Lafayette Memorial Park.

Chief Judge Terry A. Doughty has issued a statement following the death of U.S. District Judge Michael Juneau.

"With sadness, we learned of the passing of our colleague and dear friend, United States District Judge Michael Juneau on Friday, May 12," the statement reads. "Judge Juneau was appointed to the district court bench in Lafayette after a long career in private practice handling some of the most consequential cases in the country, including the litigation and claims process arising out of the Deepwater Horizon accident in the Gulf of Mexico.

"His tenure began at a time when the Western District was struggling with a backlog of cases caused when most of its judgeships remained vacant. Mike rolled up his sleeves and quickly eliminated his backlog of cases. He was innovative and efficient in handling his cases and patient with his lawyers and litigants," the statement continues. "His actions significantly enhanced the access to justice in the Lafayette Division of the Western District of Louisiana. We have lost a beloved colleague and will miss his friendship, wisdom and humor. We also convey our deepest sympathy to Judge Juneau's family for their loss. Rest in Peace, Mike.

Doughty wrote that all flags at the district's courthouses will be lowered to half-staff in Juneau's memory.

"The John Shaw United States Courthouse in Lafayette will be closed on Thursday, May 18, 2022 to allow our court family to attend the family visitation and celebration of life service for Judge Juneau."

Here's his obituary:

"Mike's life was defined by his deep commitment to his family and unwavering faith in God. As the consummate family man, Mike was a deeply loyal, devoted husband and father. He was also a steward of God who lived his life for others. Despite being recently stricken with a seriously debilitating medical condition, Mike was commonly heard asking others what he could do to pray for them and their loved ones. He always put the needs of others ahead of his own and never thought twice about doing so.

"Mike was born on June 29, 1962 in Monroe, Louisiana, to his parents Patrick Juneau, Jr. and Truley Ann Juneau. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1980 at the top of his class. While in high school, he served as the captain of the football team and was selected as the Lafayette Parish Scholar Athlete of the year. Mike graduated Magna Cum Laude from LSU in 1984 in accounting and then went on to graduate Cum Laude from Harvard Law School in 1987. At LSU, he was the Chief Justice of the University Court and president of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. At Harvard Law School, he served on the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau and was selected best oralist in the Ames Moot Court Competition.

"As an honors graduate of Harvard Law School, Mike had a myriad of job opportunities throughout the country. Wanting to be close to family and reconnect with his Cajun roots, Mike elected to return to his hometown of Lafayette to practice law. Known for his bright intellect, unparalleled ethical standards, calm demeanor, and big heart, Mike was a nationally recognized expert in class action and complex litigation. He served as the Special Master in the Halliburton-Transocean settlement resulting from the BP oil spill.

"In 2018, he was confirmed as a United States District Judge of the Western District of Louisiana. Mike was a true servant of God and devoted much of his time and talents to various charitable causes. He was a founding member of the Bridge Ministry of Acadiana, dedicating countless hours to tutoring underprivileged children. He also served on the Board of Directors of Westminster Christian Academy.

"Survivors include the love of his life, his wife of 31 years, Becky Juneau, and their four children, Drew Bute, James Juneau (and his wife, Alexis), Ruth Juneau Mueller (and her husband, Jordan), and David Juneau (and his fiancée, Laina Robinson). Mike was also the proud grandfather of six grandchildren, Addison Bute, Sam Bute, Daniel Bute, Benjamin Bute, Margot Juneau, and Eleanor Juneau. Mike is also survived by his parents, Patrick Juneau, Jr. and Truley Juneau, two brothers, Dr. Patrick Juneau, III and Tommy Juneau (and his wife, Karen), and six nephews and nieces, Jonathan Juneau, Jacob Juneau, Therese Juneau, Truley Juneau, Thomas Juneau, and Mary Juneau.

"The family would like to offer a special thank you to all of Mike's caregivers, including Dr. Roger Shepherd (Mayo Clinic), Laurie Duke (nurse), Reggie Jackson (nurse), and Alyssa Verret (social worker). In lieu of flowers, Mike requested that donations be made to Bridge Ministry of Acadiana (512 N. University, Lafayette, LA 70501) or Hospice of Acadiana (2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503). View the obituary and guest book online at Delhomme Funeral Home.

"Personal condolences may be sent to the Juneau family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Judge Michael Joseph Juneau and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA."