UPDATE: Budget available for review

The hearings for the 2022-2023 proposed budget for Lafayette begin soon, and the budget is now available for the public to view.

The (paper) budget books by fund are now available to view at all Lafayette Public Library locations.

In addition to in-person viewing, the public can find the proposed budget by fund and proposed budget by department online at https://www.lafayettela.gov/finance-management/lcg-budget-documents/2023-proposed-budget [lafayettela.gov].

Investors can review the budget and find other helpful information at https://www.lafayettebonds.com/lafayette-la-investor-relations-la/i1763 [lafayettebonds.com].

The schedule for the next several weeks of budget discussions was set last month.

The Lafayette City and Parish councils will meet together and separately to go over joint and individual budgets until September 8.

The budget was introduced during a joint special council meeting on July 19.

The public hearing for input on all budgets will be August 16 at 5:15 p.m.

Final adoption is scheduled for September 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Here's the schedule for the rest of the sessions:

Thursday, August 4, 2022

JOINT Budget Review - Both

► 9:00 AM

●Drainage

• 261 – Drainage Maintenance Fund

• 273 – Stormwater Mgmt Fund

• 401– City Sales Tax CIP

●Traffic, Roads & Bridges

• 203 – Municipal Transit System Fund

• 260 – Roads & Bridge Maintenance Fd

• 297 – Parking Prog Fund

• 101 – City General Fund

• 401 - City Sales Tax CIP (Cap Impr Proj)

► 1:00 PM

●Public Works

• 260 – Roads & Bridge Maintenance Fd

• 264 – Courthouse Comp Fund (PW Proj)

• 267 – War Memorial Building Fund

• 271 – Mosquito Ctrl Fund

• 550 – Environmental Serv (EQ) Fund

• 551 – CNG Station Fund

• 702 – Central Vehicle Maintenance Fund

• 101 – City General Fund

• 401 - City Sales Tax CIP (Cap Impr Proj)

Tuesday, Aug 9, 2022, 9:00 AM

CITY-Only Budget Review

●STREETS – (City only funds)

• 259 – Streets, Roads & Alleys

• 297 – Parking - City

●LUS

• 502 – Utility System Fund

●LUS Communications (Fiber Services)

• 532 – Communication System Fund

●LPPA

●Fire Department

• 101 – City General Fund

• 401 - City Sales Tax CIP (Cap Impr Proj)

●Parks & Recreation (City)

• 201 – City Recreations & Parks Fund

• 202 – Science Museum Fund

• 204 – Heymann Perf Arts/Comm

• 205 – Heymann Perf Arts/ Reserve

• 209 – Combined Golf Course Fund

• 101 – City General Fund – Senior Centers

• 401– City Sales Tax CIP (Cap Impr Proj)

●The following Departments/Agencies funded from City:

Fund 101 – City General Fund and/or

Fund 401– City Sales Tax CIP

●Police

●Fire & Police CS

●Cajundome

●Finance – City Only Funds

• 215 – City Sales Tax Trust Fund - 1961

• 222 – City Sales Tax Trust Fund - 1985

• 225 – TIF Sales Tax Trust Fund – MM 101

• 226 – TIF Sales Tax Trust Fund – MM 103

• 278 – Police & Fire Resiliency Fund

• 352 – Sales Tax Bond Sinking Fund – 1961

• 353 - Sales Tax Bond Reserve Fund -1961

• 354 - Sales Tax Bond Sinking Fund - 1985

• 355 - Sales Tax Bond Reserve Fund -1985

• 357 – 2011 City Cert of Ind SK-HFARM

• 358 – 2012 Limited Tax Refund BDS SK

• Housekeeping, if any

●City ARPA Fund

• 650 – City American Rescue Plan Act

●City Council Budget

Thursday, Aug 11, 2022, 9:00 AM

PARISH-Only Budget Review

●PARKING – (Parish only funds)

• 296 - Parking – Buchanan Garage

●District Court (Judges)

• 264 – Courthouse Complex Fund

• 268 – Criminal Court Fund

• 105 – Parish General Fund

●District Attorney

• 255 – Criminal Non-Support Fund

• 268 – Criminal Court Fund

• 105 – Parish General Fund

●Coroner

• 270 – Coroner Fund

●Adult Correction

• 262 – Correctional Ctr Fund

●Health Unit

• 266 – Public Health Unit Maint Fund

●Library

• 263 – Library Fund

●Parks and Recreation (Parish)

• 241 – Parish Parks & Rec Fund (CREATE)

●Parish -Volunteer Fire Depts (VFD)

• 279 – Parishwide Fire Protection Fund

• 105 – Parish General Fund

●Juvenile Detention

• 265 – Juvenile Det Fund

●Animal Control

• 206 – Animal Care Fund

●Finance – Parish Only Funds

• 269 – Combined Public Health Fund

• 356 – Contingency Sinking Fund - Parish

• Housekeeping, if any

●The following Departments/Agencies funded from Parish:

Fund 105 – Parish General Fund

●Assessor

●County Agent (LA COOP Ext Prog)

●Registrar of Voters

●Justice of Peace & Constables

●Parish ARPA Fund

• 651–Parish American Rescue Plan Act

●Parish Council Budget

Thursday, August 11, 2022, 1:00 PM

JOINT Budget Review - Both

●Community Development & Planning

• 299 – Codes & Permits

• 101 – City General Fund

• 105 – Parish General Fund

• 401– City Sales Tax CIP (Cap Impr Proj)

●The following Departments/Agencies funded Jointly from:

Fund 101 – City General Fund

Fund 105 – Parish General Fund

Fund 401– City Sales Tax CIP

●City Court (Parish funds a portion)

●City Marshal (Parish funds a portion)

●Legal/Prosecutor

●Information Services

●Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness

●Municipal Civil Service

●CAO – Administrative

• International Trade

• Mail Room

• 3-1-1/Communications

• Human Resources

●President’s Office

●Council Office – Administrative

• Audit Costs

●Finance - Administrative

●Finance – Joint Funds

• 605 – Unemployment Compensation Fund

• 607 – Group Hospitalization Fund

• 614 – Risk Management Fund – Gen Govt

• Housekeeping, if any

●CAO

• 274 – Cultural Economy Fund

Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022, 5:15 PM

JOINT SPEC COUNCIL MTG - Both

Public Hearing for Citizen Input on the Budget

Both the Parish Council and the City Council will hold a Public Hearing on matters related to the 2022-2023 Proposed Budget

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 –

WRAP-UP (Clean up Session)

► 9:00 AM PARISH COUNCIL

► 10:00 AM JOINT (Both Councils)

► 11:00 AM CITY COUNCIL

Thursday, Sept 8, 2022, 5:30 PM

JOINT SPEC COUNCIL MTG - Both

Final Adoption of the Budget

*During Special Joint Council meeting

*During Special Joint Council meeting both the City council and the Parish Council meet at 5:15pm or if after that time, immediately following the conclusion of the 4:30pm Regular Parish Council Meeting

