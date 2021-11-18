UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting of 9-year-old girl

LAFAYETTE, La. – An arrest has been made in the shooting of a 9-year-old girl that happened on November 2, 2021 on E Simcoe Street in Lafayette.

Jonathon Viltz, 18, was picked up on warrants for three counts of attempted murder and booked into East Baton Rouge Correctional Center, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

The juvenile that was shot was transported to a local hospital, she underwent surgery to repair damage to her liver and lung. Family says the girl, 9-year-old A'Kaylen Beale, was hit by a stray bullet as she was entering her grandmother's home from the school bus.

