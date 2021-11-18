Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting of 9-year-old girl

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
simcoeshooting.JPG
Posted at 2:49 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 16:13:31-05

LAFAYETTE, La. – An arrest has been made in the shooting of a 9-year-old girl that happened on November 2, 2021 on E Simcoe Street in Lafayette.

Jonathon Viltz, 18, was picked up on warrants for three counts of attempted murder and booked into East Baton Rouge Correctional Center, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

The juvenile that was shot was transported to a local hospital, she underwent surgery to repair damage to her liver and lung. Family says the girl, 9-year-old A'Kaylen Beale, was hit by a stray bullet as she was entering her grandmother's home from the school bus.

Related Stories:

Parents of 9-year-old shot give update on her condition

9-year-old girl shot in Lafayette back home from hospital, feeling well

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.