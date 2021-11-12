9-year-old girl shot in Lafayette back home from hospital, feeling well

LAFAYETTE, La. — For the first time since her surgery to repair damage to her liver and lung, A’Kaylen Beale went to the park today.

The nine-year-old was hit by a stray bullet as she was entering her grandmother’s home from the school bus.

She says her favorite things to do are playing on the swing, playing on the slide, and playing airplane. Plus, she says she can’t wait to be back in the classroom, as she misses her teachers and friends.

Meanwhile, her mother, Katherine Bob, is trying to figure out what’s next for the family.

“We’re still trying to get back in the swing of things,” she said. “Everything is still a struggle because she’s still home from school and stuff like that, so just taking care of her and trying to get everything back as normal as possible.”

But going back to normal might be difficult for A’kaylen, as well as her siblings. Their mother tells KATC, they have not been back to the grandmother’s apartment.

“For her, it’s still a memory that she doesn’t like to go through,” said Bob. “It's very crazy that her grandma’s house, somewhere where she was comfortable, now she isn’t comfortable with, and not because of her grandma, but because of other people.”

Police tell KATC, they are still working leads, but as of Nov. 11, no arrests have been made.

A’kaylen’s mother says what happened is senseless.

“Just come forward,” she said. “This is my baby, she could’ve been gone. It's a blessing to see her here. Just come forward. That's the right thing to do. You were man enough to do it, so you’re man enough to face the consequences of your actions.”

A’Kaylen’s school is providing counseling to her and her siblings. They’re hoping this helps them to cope with what happened at a place they once saw as safe.

