Police: Juvenile wounded in shooting on Simcoe Street

Lafayette Police say they are currently on the scene of a shooting on E Simcoe street where an juvenile has been shot.

Police say the shooting happened at around 4:00 pm in the 2500 block of E Simcoe Street.

The juvenile that was shot was transported to a local hospital. The age and extent of injuries were not provided.

Police are working to determine what occurred in this incident.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, police ask they contact the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS

The map below shows the area where the shooting happened.

There are no suspects at this time, police say.

