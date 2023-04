LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Police Investigators have arrested Bryson Broussard, 31, of Lafayette, in connection with the homicide that occurred in the 200 block of Sophie Street on April 10, 2023, according to Sgt. Robin Green.

Broussard was charged with one count of second-degree murder and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Sgt. Green says.

